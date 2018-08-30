The U.S. economy’s performance over the most recent quarter isn’t as robust as it appears and may have peaked in the second quarter, according to David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff & Associates Inc.

“Well maybe it’s an absolutely brilliant strategy to embark on an epic borrowing in the debt markets by Uncle Sam to finance a huge tax cut at the peak of the cycle, buy some growth, so then you can beat up on your trading partners,” Rosenberg said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Thursday.

“I hear all the time how great the U.S. economy is doing,” he added. “Look, it is a complete mirage – 4.2 per cent growth in the second quarter. Do you really believe that?”

In the latest reading of the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department said gross domestic product grew at a 4.2 per cent annualized rate, revised from 4.1 per cent. That economic growth is the fastest rate the U.S. has reported since the third quarter of 2014, the Commerce data showed.

“Strip out the stimulus from the tax, which is not a perpetual source of growth, and it was more like two per cent,” Rosenberg said.

The Trump administration slashed the U.S. corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent beginning Jan.1, which led to a rise in corporate pre-tax profits. Since then, the tax rate reduction has been attributed to an increase in U.S. economic growth, lower-than-normal unemployment, and is a significant reason why the Federal Reserve is accelerating its plans to hike short-term interest rates over the next year.

“I think the U.S. economy probably saw its peak growth in the second quarter,” Rosenberg said. “I think things are going to slow down sequentially, and I think recession risks for next year are far higher than practically any asset class has priced in right now.”