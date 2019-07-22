(Bloomberg) -- Surging egg supplies that are driving down prices for U.S. consumers saw the nation’s top producer post its first net loss in six quarters.

The number of hens in the U.S. are near a record high, and they are more productive than ever. Average market prices fell by more than half from a year ago in the Southeast, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. said in a statement Monday.

“The unfavorable supply and demand balance and anticipated future egg supply growth trends have continued to affect market prices and our business,” Chief Executive Officer Dolph Baker said. “If these trends continue, we expect further pressure on market prices through calendar 2019.”

Volatile feed costs are also on the horizon, Baker said. Wild weather, including one of the wettest planting seasons on record, has dimmed the grain-supply outlook at a time trade tensions disrupts demand.

“We expect our feed costs to be more volatile and potentially higher in fiscal 2020,” Baker said.

Shares fell 3.2% to $38.13 at 11:20 a.m. in New York. The price earlier dropped as much as 6.8% to $36.70, the biggest intraday loss since October.

Cal-Maine reported a 41 cent net loss compared with the average analyst estimate of 31 cents. Sales also missed at $280.6 million compared with a $294.5 million average estimate. The Jackson, Mississippi-based company won’t be paying a dividend for the quarter.

The average price of a dozen eggs at retail costs $1.203 in the U.S., according to government data. That’s down 26% from a year earlier.

