(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

With counting in many states expected to continue today -- and perhaps beyond -- Americans were poring over the latest vote totals Tuesday night. Here are the live updates on the U.S. election The Federal Reserve announces its latest monetary policy decision Thursday, but rate cut pricing is not moving Gig economy giants including Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and DoorDash Inc. have won their effort to pass a hotly contested ballot measure that will exempt the companies from a California state law requiring them to classify most of their workers as employees

Justin Trudeau’s government is giving itself the power to regulate streaming services like Netflix Inc., including forcing them to contribute financially to Canadian shows

Brazil’s senate approved draft legislation that grants the central bank its long-sought formal autonomy, while adding a full-employment goal to its main inflation target

The euro-area economy ground to a halt in October and will probably shrink in the coming weeks after governments reinstated lockdowns to contain the pandemic

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.