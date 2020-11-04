Nov 4, 2020
U.S. Election, Gig Work, Brazil’s Central Bank Autonomy: Eco Day
- With counting in many states expected to continue today -- and perhaps beyond -- Americans were poring over the latest vote totals Tuesday night. Here are the live updates on the U.S. election
- The Federal Reserve announces its latest monetary policy decision Thursday, but rate cut pricing is not moving
- Gig economy giants including Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and DoorDash Inc. have won their effort to pass a hotly contested ballot measure that will exempt the companies from a California state law requiring them to classify most of their workers as employees
- Justin Trudeau’s government is giving itself the power to regulate streaming services like Netflix Inc., including forcing them to contribute financially to Canadian shows
- Brazil’s senate approved draft legislation that grants the central bank its long-sought formal autonomy, while adding a full-employment goal to its main inflation target
- The euro-area economy ground to a halt in October and will probably shrink in the coming weeks after governments reinstated lockdowns to contain the pandemic
