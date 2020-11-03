Nov 3, 2020
U.S. Elections, Fiscal Expectations, Empty City Centres: Eco Day
- It’s U.S. election day:
- Follow live updates here, for what it means for the U.S. economy and the Fed, click here and here
- The degree of fiscal stimulus to be expected after the election depends largely on which party controls the Senate, according to Bloomberg Economics
- The U.S. steel industry is crying for help beyond a tariff ‘band-aid’
- Trump has rewritten trade politics in unexpected ways
- Real-estate companies are seeing clear evidence of New Yorkers and Londoners ditching city centers for suburbs as the pandemic changes the way people live and work
- The World Trade Organization’s effort to select a new leader next week could be delayed for at least another month because of the rapid spread of Covid-19 in Switzerland
- The U.K. government’s decision to impose a one month lockdown in England from Nov. 5 means it’s no longer a question of whether the central bank will add stimulus on Thursday, but a question of how much, according to Bloomberg Economics
- U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak faces another expensive dilemma: write a blank check to support Scotland through the pandemic or risk bolstering support for independence north of the border
- The Italian government is readying new relief funding of at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for businesses affected by coming shutdowns to combat the spread of Covid-19, people familiar with the matter said
