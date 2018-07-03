U.S. Emphasized ‘Strong Commitment’ to WTO, IMF Says

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. remains committed to the World Trade Organization, the International Monetary Fund said a report that cast doubt on speculation the Trump administration plans to withdraw from the Geneva-based organization.

“The authorities emphasized their strong commitment to the WTO and listed WTO reform as a key trade priority, welcoming reform proposals from other members,” the fund said in an annual report on the world’s largest economy.

Axios reported July 1 that President Donald Trump ordered a draft bill that would declare the U.S. was abandoning WTO’s system of global trade rules. On Monday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said it was a “little premature” to discuss a U.S exit.

The IMF report released Tuesday also called U.S. steps to impose tariffs “as a step toward creating the leverage needed to achieve more free, fair and reciprocal trade.”

