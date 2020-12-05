U.S. Ends Exchange Programs With China It Says Are Propaganda

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of State has terminated five exchange programs with China which it said “are fully funded and operated by the PRC government as soft power propaganda tools,” Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement.

He added that the U.S. welcomes reciprocal and fair exchange of cultural programs with Chinese officials and people but said that one-way programs such as these are not mutually beneficial.

These terminated programs include the:

Policymakers Educational China Trip Program

U.S.-China Friendship Program

U.S.-China Leadership Exchange Program

U.S.-China Transpacific Exchange Program

Hong Kong Educational and Cultural Program

Earlier this week, the U.S. also moved to tighten visa rules on members of the Chinese Communist Party. The State Department said the action was part of ongoing efforts to protect the country from the party’s “malign influence.”

