(Bloomberg) -- U.S. health agencies lifted the pause on Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, 10 days after urging providers to hold off on using the shot while they reviewed serious and rare cases of blood clots among several people who received it.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that they have determined that the pause that was put in place on April 13 should end and that use of the vaccine should resume.

The agencies said that they found the shot was safe and effective at preventing Covid-19. They added that the chance of developing the rare blood-clot syndrome is very low, but that they will continue to investigate.

Regulators issued a revised fact sheet for health-care providers with information about the risk of the syndrome.

A total of 15 cases of blood clots out of about 8 million doses administered have been reported, a CDC representative told a group of advisers to the agency in a meeting Friday. The panel voted to reaffirm their support of the vaccine’s emergency-use authorization, clearing the way for regulators to end the pause.

Nearly 10 million doses of J&J’s vaccine across the U.S. are ready to be used, according to CDC data, but just how quickly they will find their way into people’s arms is unclear.

For one, momentum in the national immunization campaign appears to be slowing. Three million shots a day are now being administered, down from a peak of 3.4 million. About 40% of U.S. adults have already received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and only 75% of the roughly 28 million doses being shipped out weekly would be used at the current pace.

Further, supplies of shots from Moderna Inc. and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are plentiful. The Biden administration has said it has enough shots between the two to meet expected demand for immunizations by the end of May.

Despite the abundance of vaccines, some public-health officials have said the J&J shot is helpful in reaching people in rural areas or others who have less contact with the health-care system. It only requires a single dose for full vaccination, and it can be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures.

The pause appears to have taken a toll on trust in J&J’s shot, with nearly a third of respondents saying they’d never take the single-dose vaccine, according to a poll from the de Beaumont Foundation, an advocacy group focused on public health.

Earlier this week, the European Union’s drug regulator suggested that the benefits of the J&J vaccine outweighed the risks. The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that the clots should be listed as very rare side effects so that doctors and patients can look out for any danger signs.

Within hours, J&J resumed deliveries of the Covid-19 vaccine to the bloc. The EU deliberations, which moved more quickly than those in the U.S., set precedent for the Friday meeting of advisers to the CDC.

