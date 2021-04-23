(Bloomberg) --

U.S. health agencies lifted the pause on Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, 10 days after urging providers to hold off on using the shot while they reviewed serious and rare cases of blood clots among several people who received it.

Apple Inc. is working up a program to get employees vaccinated. New York City opened all of its vaccination sites to walk-ins and Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state will help get shots to the city’s grocery-store workers and delivery drivers.

In Washington, the Smithsonian’s museums will begin reopening on May 14. A White House adviser said eight U.S. states have vaccinated more than 60% of adults with at least one shot.

Global Tracker: Cases approach 145 million; deaths exceed 3 million

Vaccine Tracker: More than 966 million shots given worldwide

India’s urban affluent are getting hit after dodging the first wave

The world is headed for its first billion doses

A scientist stopped by and made a Covid vaccine in my kitchen

Why the coronavirus variants are so worrisome: QuickTake

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.

U.S. Ends Pause on J&J’s Vaccine After Concern About Clots (6:53 a.m. HK)

U.S. health agencies lifted the pause on Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, 10 days after urging providers to hold off on using the shot while they reviewed serious and rare cases of blood clots among several people who received it.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that they have determined that the pause that was put in place on April 13 should end and that use of the vaccine should resume.

The agencies said that they found the shot was safe and effective at preventing Covid-19. They added that the chance of developing the rare blood-clot syndrome is very low, but that they will continue to investigate.

A total of 15 cases of blood clots out of about 8 million doses administered have been reported, a CDC representative told a group of advisers to the agency in a meeting Friday. Nearly 10 million doses of J&J’s vaccine across the U.S. are ready to be used, according to CDC data, but just how quickly they will find their way into people’s arms is unclear.

Argentina Reports Second Day of Record Deaths (6:27 a.m. HK)

Argentina reported 557 new deaths for a total of 61,176, according to the country’s evening report. It added 27,884 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 2.8 million.

Connecticut Governor Cites States That Lag (5:30 p.m. NY)

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont singled out two southern states that lag in vaccinations while praising residents in his state, where he said 60% of people older than 16 have received a first dose.

“I still continue to be confident that the vaccinations are making a difference,” Lamont said at a news briefing. “You compare that to Georgia and Alabama and those states, where it’s 30% of the people we’re seeing that have been vaccinated.”

“We’ve got to keep it going — and I say this in the context that supply is now more than demand in many places,” he said.

Andy Slavitt, President Joe Biden’s senior Covid adviser, earlier Friday listed Connecticut among eight states that have vaccinated “more than 60% of adults” with a first shot. The others are New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Maine, New Jersey, Vermont and Hawaii, he said.

Michigan to Require Vaccine for Dorm Students (4:27 p.m. NY)

The University of Michigan will require Covid-19 vaccinations for students who live on its Ann Arbor campus this fall, Associated Press reported.

Mark Schlissel, the university’s president, said shots will not be mandated for faculty, staff and other students “at this time,” but he strongly encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, the AP reported. The requirement will allow residence halls to operate safely at nearly normal capacity, he said, after there were more than 600 infections in dorms last fall despite a mask requirement and other restrictions.

J&J Supports ‘Enhanced Labeling’ on Clot Risks (2:15 p.m. NY)

Johnson & Johnson strongly supports enhanced labeling for its vaccine that details the risks of clotting and points clinicians toward information about how to respond to it, Joanne Waldstreicher, the company’s chief medical officer, told a meeting of U.S. vaccine advisers on Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel is reviewing evidence of blood clots to determine whether to end a 10-day U.S. pause for the J&J’s vaccine.

Apple Sets Up Vaccine Plan for Employees (1:50 p.m. NY)

Apple Inc. is working with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. to help employees get vaccinated at the company’s offices, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That all Californians age 16 and older are now eligible is helping the effort.

Apple hasn’t publicly said when employees are expected to return to offices, though Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has told staff he anticipates many will start returning in June.

Smithsonian Museums, National Zoo to Reopen (1:45 p.m. NY)

The Smithsonian said it will reopen four Washington museums including the National Portrait Gallery on May 14, followed by additional museums and the National Zoo on May 21.

Visitors will need to reserve free timed-entry passes for all locations except the Smithsonian Gardens, and there will be reduced hours along with added health and safety measures.

U.S. Isn’t Sharing Vaccines for Now (12:49 p.m. NY)

The U.S. is consulting with India about that country’s virus surge, but isn’t offering to share vaccines for now.

Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden’s Covid response coordinator, said the U.S. is committed to global vaccination, including a pledge of as much as $4 billion for the Covax effort to provide shots to low-income nations. India’s outbreak added to pressure on Biden to provide vaccines to other countries. “As our confidence around our supply increases, we will explore those options,” Zients told reporters on Friday.

India reported 332,730 cases on Friday, setting a global record for the second day in a row.

N.Y. Targets Grocery Workers for Vaccine (12:12 p.m. NY)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a state campaign to vaccinate grocery and bodega employees in New York City, including Spanish-language ads.

The state will make vaccines available for grocery store workers and delivery drivers in stores and at pop-up sites. Hispanic residents make up 19% of the state’s population, but 14.5% of the known vaccinated population, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

More Clots Linked to J&J Vaccine (11:53 a.m. NY)

U.S. vaccine advisers have identified 15 people who suffered rare and serious blood clots linked to Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 shot, more than double the cases that prompted a pause on the vaccine.

Among the cases reported in slides prepared for a Friday meeting of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three patients died, seven were hospitalized, and five were discharged. U.S. health agencies put J&J’s vaccine on hold after reports of six cases.

Astra Benefits Parsed by EU Regulator (11:16 a.m. NY)

The benefits of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine strongly depend on age and how much virus is circulating in the population, the European Medicines Agency said. The analysis is likely to reinforce some European governments in withholding the shot from younger people.

If virus spread is low, the risk of side effects outweighs potential prevention of death or ICU admission in people younger than 50, the review found. The vaccine still protected against hospitalization. Several EU countries have limited use of the Astra shot, with most giving it only to those age 60 and older.

NYC Opens Vaccine Sites to Walk-Ins (10:45 a.m. NY)

New York City is lifting geographic and appointment requirements to get more residents vaccinated, meaning residents can walk in for shots at scores of sites, including the American Museum of Natural History.

All city-run sites will be open to all New Yorkers, regardless of where they live, and no appointments are needed, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday. The city has administered more than 6 million doses, he said.

De Blasio urged federally-run community health centers to allow walk-ins as well, and for doctors to contact their patients and encourage them to get their shots.

“You want a recovery? Get vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “This is what will bring us forward, this is what will bring a recovery for all of us, getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible.”

EU On Track to Beat Vaccine Rollout Target (8:09 a.m. NY)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign is on track and she’s “confident” the EU will have enough doses to vaccinate 70% of adults in July.

Speaking after a tour of a Pfizer Inc. plant in Puurs, Belgium, she said the bloc has administered 123 million vaccinations. She also said the EU’s drugs regulator has approved plans to ramp up production capacity at the facility by 20%.

Oxygen Maker Diverts Supply to India (7:45 a.m. NY)

Air Liquide SA is diverting oxygen supplies for industrial clients in India to hospitals to help overwhelmed hospitals.

The company is sending most of its liquid oxygen output to the health-care sector and is looking to import additional supplies from the Middle East, Executive Vice-President Francois Jackow said Friday. Demand for medical oxygen in India has soared roughly 10-fold, or by more than 50% of the country’s total production capacity, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.