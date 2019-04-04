U.S. Engaged in Secret Surveillance of Huawei, Prosecutors Say

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors said the government secretly conducted electronic surveillance and collected information in its criminal case against Huawei Technologies Co. using the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA.

The U.S. charged Huawei and Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, alleging the company defrauded at least four banks by concealing business dealings in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

