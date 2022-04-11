(Bloomberg) -- The pandemic has shaken up the age profile of workers in some key areas of the U.S. economy.

The median age of the country’s aerospace engineers, journalists and judges has dropped sharply since 2019, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the typical high school teacher is significantly older now, and farming is another profession increasingly dominated by older Americans.

The changes reflect a reshuffling of the U.S. workforce since Covid-19 arrived. Many older employees opted for early retirement, while in some industries -- like education -- acute labor shortages led to changes in hiring practice.

On net, recent changes largely cancel each other out, leaving the overall median age of the U.S worker little changed from a decade ago at just over 42.

That masks some significant shifts, though. In U.S. courts, for example, the judges are getting younger. The median age was 53.1 last year, meaning that they were born around 1968 and form part of the cohort known as Generation X. Before the pandemic, the median judge was close to 56, and a member of the Boomer generation.

Journalism is another profession where the median age is falling -- by more than 3 years since 2019. That may reflect a narrowing of job opportunities, according to Martha Steffens, a professor of business and financial journalism at the University of Missouri.

“The pandemic was particularly hard on local news, as the usual advertisers closed stores and restaurants,” resulting in layoffs, Steffens says. Many older journalists may have moved into public-relations work, potentially one reason why the median age in that field jumped by about two-and-a-half years, she says.

Schools and Farms

The age of the typical aerospace engineer dropped by more than six years from 2019 to 2021, and the share of that workforce that is over 55 dropped from 37% to 28%, depriving the industry of a wealth of experience. The pandemic travel slump, which hit demand at airlines, may be one reason for the shift.

At the other end of the scale, teaching was one of the professions to age the fastest, with the median high school teacher now almost 50 years old -- up from 45 in 2019. State and local-government education remains one of the biggest labor-market shortfalls of the Covid era, still down by more than 300,000 jobs. Some states like Ohio responded with measures to help draw former teachers back into the workforce.

Other professions where the median age climbed include tailoring and dressmaking, laundry and dry-cleaning -- as younger employees left trades where demand has weakened because more people now work from home in casual clothes. Priests and other religious officials are getting older too, with the median age rising to 52 from 48 in 2019.

The graying demographic is most prominent in U.S. agriculture, where almost one-third of farmers, ranchers and other managers are over 65.

