(Bloomberg) --

The U.S. special envoy to the Horn of Africa returned to Ethiopia for further talks on ending the nation’s civil war, as the African Union warned that the window of opportunity for a political solution to the conflict is narrowing.

Jeffery Feltman traveled back to Ethiopia on Monday, after meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta in neighboring Kenya at the weekend. He’s held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and members of his cabinet, along with African Union and United Nations officials since arriving in the region Nov. 4.

“The United States will continue to work with international partners to address the crisis in Ethiopia, including through action with the United Nations, the African Union, and other relevant partners and institutions,” the State Department said in a statement.

African Union Special Envoy Olusegun Obasanjo met Abiy and Tigray People’s Liberation Front leader Debretsion Gebremichael in recent days to discuss the crisis, and said both sides agreed that their differences are “political and require a political solution through dialog.”

READ: Time’s Running Out to End Ethiopia War, African Union Envoy Says

Ethiopia’s $1 billion of 2024 Eurobonds dropped 3.6% on Tuesday to 70.97 cents on the dollar. The yield on the securities has more than tripled since the conflict began to 19.61%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.