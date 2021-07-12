(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr is visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories this week.

Amr will meet with Israeli and Palestinian private sector representatives and government officials to follow up on the recent visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. He will also meet officials from the United Nations.

Amr begins meetings on Monday in Jerusalem and Ramallah, and will later visit Bethlehem and Tel Aviv.

