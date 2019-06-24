U.S. Envoy Says Iran Can Negotiate or Watch Its Economy Falter

(Bloomberg) -- Iran can come to the negotiating table or let its economy crumble, the U.S. special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, told reporters in a telephone briefing on Monday.

“Iran’s proxies are suffering from financial shortfalls” and so is Tehran, Hook said.

His remarks came hours before U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to impose new sanctions on Iran. Trump last week called off retaliatory strikes on Iran following the downing of an American drone because the action wouldn’t have been “proportionate.”

