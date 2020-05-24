U.S. Envoy to Germany Ric Grenell Confirms Plans to Step Down

(Bloomberg) -- Ric Grenell confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that he plans to step down as U.S. ambassador to Germany.

Grenell had recently served as acting director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Representative John Ratcliffe of Texas was confirmed to the DNI post -- essentially, to be the nation’s top spy chief -- by the U.S. Senate last week.

“True,” Grenell, 53, tweeted Sunday in response to a Politico report that he plans to depart the post in Berlin, where he’s been stationed since May 2018. The German news agency DPA reported the news earlier.

Grenell has also served since October 2019 as special envoy for peace talks between Serbia and Kosovo.

His departure from Berlin was anticipated for some time. Grenell’s next possible moves within the Trump administration or outside are unclear.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.