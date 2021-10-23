(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s envoy for North Korea reiterated the U.S. is ready for dialog without preconditions, urging the country to respond to its offers.

The U.S. has made it clear it has no hostile intention at all, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said after meeting South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk on Sunday.

The U.S. hopes to keep cooperating with South Korea in seeking various ideas and initiatives, including the declaration of the end of the war on the Korean peninsula, Kim also said.

Last week, the U.S. condemned North Korea for firing a ballistic missile from a submarine. The latest launch follows a series of tests in September of weapons capable of delivering nuclear warheads to South Korea and Japan.

