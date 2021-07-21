(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China on Sunday, following reports she had scrapped the visit over a protocol dispute.

Sherman will travel to the Chinese port city of Tianjin to meet with Chinese officials including State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on July 25 and July 26, the State Department confirmed in a statement Wednesday. The Financial Times reported earlier that Sherman had halted her travel plans after being offered a meeting with Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, whom the U.S. didn’t consider to be her counterpart.

Sherman will discuss areas where the U.S. has serious concerns as well as areas where interests align, the State Department said.

Sherman held trilateral talks with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo earlier this week. Their discussion on preserving peace in the Taiwan Strait prompted a stern rebuke from Beijing.

Sherman will travel to Oman July 27.

