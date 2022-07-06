US stocks climbed and Treasury yields slid as traders await fresh economic data and details on the Federal Reserve’s policy priorities.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose. The two- and 10-year US Treasury yield curve remained inverted. The dollar pared gains. Oil slipped below US$100 a barrel after steadying earlier as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. argued that losses driven by recession fears were overdone.

Central banks around the world have been tightening monetary policy to contain consumer prices. But a renewed spike in China’s Covid cases and a worsening gas crisis in Europe are signals that a worldwide slowdown is on the horizon despite these efforts. All eyes will be on the Fed on Wednesday as it reveals details of its meeting last month, which would provide clues on the near-term path for interest rates.

“The Fed will continue to conduct policy with rear-view mirror information and seem intent on getting the Fed funds rate to a certain level first before they wait to see the inflationary and economic response,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

Despite recent fluctuations in the stock market, volatility is still far off levels usually observed during other powerful bull markets. The Cboe VIX Index hasn’t crossed the 40 points mark since the latest selloff began, something unseen over the past two decades.

The odds of a US recession in the next year are now 38 per cent, according to latest forecasts from Bloomberg Economics. Bond traders are penciling in a policy turnaround by the Federal Reserve, with current hawkishness giving way to interest-rate cuts in the middle of 2023.

In Europe, the equity benchmark jumped 1.4 per cent as the cheapest valuations in two years attracted traders betting on a strong start to the earnings-reporting season.

Bitcoin fell again, but is staying above the US$20,000 level.

What to watch this week:

FOMC minutes, US PMIs, ISM services, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Thursday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, scheduled to speak, Thursday

ECB account of its June policy meeting, Thursday

US employment report for June, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 9:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.7 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.7 per cent to US$1.0192

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1928

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 135.15 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 2.79 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.16 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.02 per cent

Commodities