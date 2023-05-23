U.S. stocks fell and Treasuries dropped across the curve after another round of debt-ceiling talks ended without a deal.

Investors have been demanding higher premiums to hold U.S. debt, especially those at the highest risk of default, with little time left for politicians to find an agreement. Two-year yields rose 5 basis points to 4.37 per cent. Four-week Treasury bills hovered at 5.43 per cent, bringing their rise since the beginning of May to more than 60 basis points.

Lowe’s Cos. slipped after cutting its sales outlook, citing a slowdown in consumer spending. A rout in luxury-good makers including Hermes International and LVMH Moet Hennessy wiped out more than US$30 billion in value after warnings from analysts on growth.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called their discussions on Monday productive, but an agreement remains elusive. That left traders on tenterhooks with only a few days left before June 1, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her department may run out of cash. Any deal would have to be approved by Congress before then.

“I think a default is very unlikely as I don’t think either Democrats and Republicans want it, but we could get close to it and the deadline,” Fabiana Fedeli, chief investment officer for equities and multi-asset at M&G Plc, said on Bloomberg TV. “The closer we get to the deadline the more nervous clients will get.”

Meanwhile, Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper said she sees a brief technical default as a real possibility, which is more likely to be reflected in bonds, rather than stocks.

“The negotiating parties have gotten more pessimistic,” she said. “And it suggests to me that we’ll see more market turbulence in coming days.”

PacWest Bancorp, one of the U.S. lenders engulfed in regional banking turmoil, extended a rally sparked by its decision to sell a $2.6 billion portfolio of real estate construction loans and bolster its finances. The shared jumped 13 per cent at the open.

European markets were weaker after data showed manufacturing activity in the region shrank at the fastest pace since the pandemic three years ago. The euro lost 0.3 per cent versus the dollar.

Vivendi SE tumbled after billionaire Vincent Bollore sold shares of the media conglomerate, a sign that he’s isn’t planning a buyout. Swiss asset manager Julius Baer Group Ltd. sank after disappointing results.

Tokyo’s Topix index fell for the first time in eight days, with semiconductor-related stocks turning lower on news that Japan’s tighter export controls will take effect July 23. Toyota Motor Corp. tumbled in the final minute of trading.

Key events this week:

U.S. new home sales, Tuesday

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks, Tuesday

Fed issues minutes of May 2-3 policy meeting, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Interest rate decisions in Turkey, South Africa, Indonesia, South Korea, Thursday

Tokyo CPI, Friday

U.S. consumer income, wholesale inventories, durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 9:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0781

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to $1.2410

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 138.39 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5 per cent to $27,293.87

Ether rose 1.8 per cent to $1,851.71

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.74 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.48 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.14 per cent

Commodities