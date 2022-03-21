U.S. equities drifted while a selloff in bonds gathered pace as traders braced for spiraling inflation from surging oil prices.

The S&P 500 was little changed while the Nasdaq 100 fell after the indexes posted their best five-day streak since November 2020. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index ticked higher, led by gains in miners and energy producers. Boeing Co. dropped about 4.8 per cent after a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800NG plane carrying 132 people crashed in southwestern China. Nielsen Holdings Plc shares shed 15 per cent after it rejected an acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium.

The two-year Treasury note’s yield exceeded 2 per cent for the first time since May 2019 as policy makers in the U.S. and Europe cranked up expectations for higher borrowing costs in the face of mounting inflationary pressures.

“Traders, investors and market observers will be watching how stocks perform this week after equities stateside experienced powerful rallies last week,” wrote John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer. “It wasn’t so much that risk had subsided at the economic or geopolitical level but rather that stocks showed solid resilience and a strong enough bias for upside gains.”

A key question is whether last week’s stock rebound and drop in volatility are durable. European equities have already recouped all of their losses triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a month ago as optimism as the lure of cheapened valuations draw investors back.

But a historic spike in commodity prices on supply concerns shows little sign of easing, keeping traders on high alert over inflation and shaking their faith in the Federal Reserve to douse price pressures while keeping the economic recovery on track. West Texas Intermediate oil rose toward US$110 a barrel as investors assessed the war as well as Middle East tension. A gauge of the dollar pared back gains.

The bond market continues to flash caution about the economy. The Treasury yield curve is flattening, and portions are inverted, which for some is an indicator of a looming economic slowdown. The 10-year U.S. yield climbed to about 2.24 per cent.

Traders will monitor a speech later Monday by Fed Jerome Powell, less than a week after he and his colleagues kicked off a rate-hiking cycle. Markets expect the Fed to lift its target rate to around 2 per cent by the end of this year.

“A tremendous amount of bad news is already priced in to the US equity market,” RBC Capital Markets strategists led by Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. Equity Strategy, said in a note Monday. “Our take is simply that while expectations on the Fed had oscillated a bit in recent weeks, the stock market had already digested this outcome.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with European leaders ahead of his trip to the continent this week. Senior U.S. officials will also meet with executives of Exxon Mobil Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other firms about the impact of the invasion and sanctions.

The war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions over Russia have sent the raw-materials markets into a tailspin, with the potential for shortages in key commodities like oil and wheat as exports are disrupted.

Ukraine rejected a Russian demand that its forces lay down their arms Monday and leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol, which has been under intense Russian bombardment.

“We are a degree less cautious this week. Not because our views on geopolitical or policy/rates risk have improved but because price action shows a market more tolerant of those challenges,” wrote Stuart Kaiser, head of equity derivatives research at UBS.

Here are some key events this week:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak, Monday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde among central bank speakers at the BIS innovation summit, Tuesday to March 23

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Fed Chair Powell speak at BIS panel, Wednesday

U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s “Spring Statement” on the budget, Wednesday

U.S. President Joe Biden attends NATO emergency summit in Brussels, Thursday

Eurozone Markit PMIs, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1043

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3184

The Japanese yen was little changed at 119.19 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 2.24 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 0.45 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 1.60 per cent

Commodities