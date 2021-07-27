U.S. stocks fell from all-time highs as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and braced for results from tech heavyweights including Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

All of the main American equity indexes retreated in early trading. Tesla Inc. and General Electric Co. rose after their results beat forecasts. Intel Corp. fell after its plans to step up innovation failed to impress analysts. The Hang Seng Index sank the most since May 2020 as speculation swirled that U.S. funds are offloading China and Hong Kong assets.

The rout in China is adding to global market unease, with investors already concerned about the economic recovery, given the rise in the COVID-19 delta variant and central-bank talk of tightening policy. While a strong start to the earnings season has helped U.S. equities, further catalysts may come from this week’s Federal Reserve meeting and the updates due today from Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc., which are among the top five heaviest-weighted stocks in the S&P 500.

“Blockbuster profits have offset investors’ concerns around the virus spread and inflation,” Mathieu Racheter, head of equity strategy at Julius Baer, said in a research note. The second quarter “likely marks the peak in earnings growth and economic momentum, supporting our view that the rotation out of cyclicals and value into defensives and growth will likely continue,” he said.

In China, the yuan slid to its lowest since April against the dollar and bonds slumped, indicating mounting worries that Beijing’s crackdown on education, food delivery and property sectors could expand to other industries. While the Hang Seng Tech Index plunged, trading in Chinese education stocks listed in the U.S. showed some signs of the selloff easing.

Elsewhere in markets, Treasuries rose with the yen amid demand for haven assets. Bitcoin traded around US$38,000 after briefly rising above US$40,000 overnight.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Amazon report earnings this week

Federal Reserve policy meeting concludes Wednesday

U.S. GDP data are due Thursday

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1821

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3820

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 109.85 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.24 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.44 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.55 per cent

Commodities