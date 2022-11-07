U.S. equity-index futures rose and a bond selloff stalled as some investors bet a period of disinflation has already begun and the midterm election results will be favorable to markets.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes added at least 0.4 per cent each after dropping earlier. Most Treasuries erased losses, leaving only the two-year yield higher on the day. The dollar gave up its gains and oil pared losses. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. advanced in New York premarket trading on plans for job cuts.

The risk-on shift after a weak European opening may signal a temporary win for bulls even as sentiment remains fragile ahead of US midterm elections and inflation report. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said a potential peak in bond yields and “very downbeat” sentiment may support stocks. Investors can look forward to positive catalysts from the elections, Morgan Stanley said.

The bout of optimism outweighs, for the moment, the Federal Reserve's resolute campaign against price surges, signs of stress in U.S. corporate performance and China's announcement it will “unswervingly” adhere to current COVID Zero policy.

Monday's partial gains in Treasuries were underpinned by a 2-basis point drop in the 10-year yield. The two-year rate, more sensitive to monetary policy, remained higher around the 4.68 per cent level. Europe's equity benchmark, the Stoxx 600, rose for a second successive day and traded above its 100-day moving average.

Oil fluctuated as traders fretted that China's Zero COVID policy will delay an economic recovery and undercut demand.

U.S. data Friday -- showing strong hiring and wage increases along with higher unemployment -- offered a mixed picture for Fed officials debating how long to extend their campaign to curb elevated inflation.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc. said it expected to produce at least three million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, according to people familiar with its plans. Of the 430 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly earnings so far, almost a quarter have missed estimates.

Meta rallied 3.6 per cent in early trading after a Wall Street Journal report that the company will fire thousands of workers.



Markets will watch the latest U.S. inflation reading on Thursday after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed's comfort zone.

Key events this week:

Fed officials Susan Collins, Loretta Mester and Tom Barkin speak at events, Monday

Euro zone retail sales, Tuesday

US midterm elections, Tuesday

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday

US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent as of 10:29 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.7 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$0.9992

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.59 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.5 per cent to 7.2208 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.1457

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7 per cent to US$20,767.87

Ether fell 1.5 per cent to US$1,580.55

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.14 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.28 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.53 per cent

Commodities