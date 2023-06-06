U.S. stocks pushed higher, led by technology and commodity shares, while the dollar retreated with Treasuries.

The S&P 500’s advanced swelled past 20 per cent from its October low, leaving it on track to meet a common definition of a bull market. Oil jumped 0.5 per cent, driving energy producers higher.

Shares of Netflix Inc. led gains on the S&P 500 after a price-target hike from JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts. Marvell Technology Inc. was also higher on a report of an AI chip contract with Amazon.com Inc.

The potential that central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer — disappointing hopes they will pivot to rate cuts later this year — had been weighing on tech shares. Because such companies derive their values from future cash flows, higher rates would brake the momentum in big-tech stocks. Policy decisions are due from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank next week. The Fed has signaled it may pause in June before resuming rate hikes later on.

“One of the things I’m a little nervous about is that the rates market got a little too carried away about the central banks being able to quickly pre-emptively cut rates,” said Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at JPMorgan Asset Management, in an interview with Bloomberg TV. With rates markets pricing out some expected cuts, “that to me puts some of those growth, those megacap tech valuations, a little at risk,” she said.

European shares fluctuated, with the OECD warning that the global economy is set for a weak recovery, dogged by persistent inflation and restrictive central bank policies. Data showed a bigger-than-expected drop in Chinese exports, raising further questions about global demand.

“Weaker global trade is not a new story but it is surprising how quickly China’s reopening boost has faded,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “Pressure is set to intensify on the leadership to announce new stimulus measures in a bid to revitalize the economy again.”

In currency markets, Turkey’s lira slumped about 7 per cent to a record low against the dollar amid increasing signs that policy makers may be scaling back interventions to support the currency. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of former Merrill Lynch strategist Mehmet Simsek as his new Treasury and finance minister has sparked expectations of a return to more orthodox monetary policy and raised the prospect of reduced intervention in markets.

A gauge of greenback strength fell. Treasury yields were higher after a Treasury bill auction announcement weighed on short-dated U.S. bonds on Tuesday. And Bitcoin was little changed in the wake of a sweeping crackdown by U.S. regulators.

Key events this week:

U.S. trade, consumer credit, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory data, Wednesday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

Rate decisions in India, Peru, Thursday

Japan GDP, Thursday

U.S. wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China PPI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 9:48 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0729

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to $1.2484

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 139.21 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8 per cent to $26,736.71

Ether fell 0.8 per cent to $1,862.01

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.70 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.38 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.19 per cent

Commodities