13h ago
U.S. equities rise while bonds slide; Telsa gains
Bloomberg News,
U.S. equities gained while Treasuries extended losses as traders braced for the start of a potentially volatile year.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose as European stocks climb toward a record amid light volumes with markets including the U.K., Japan and China still closed for holidays.
“Though omicron’s impact remains uncertain, concerns about its potential impact on the economic recovery have eased, focusing attention on the Fed rate hike process and anticipation of lower inflation,” wrote Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research, an independent research shop.
The yield on the U.S. 10-year note rose 8 basis points to 1.59 per cent.
Among notable stock moves, Tesla Inc. climbed 8.6 per cent as the carmaker navigated supply-chain disruptions to report blowout deliveries for the fourth quarter. Nvidia Corp., Ford Motor Co. and PayPal Holdings Inc. also posted modest gains. And in Hong Kong, property shares dropped while China Evergrande Group halted trading.
“Bottom line, the outlook is positive for stocks, but the removal of stimulus/accommodation from the global economy is a major theme to watch as we start 2022, as it’ll be the first time since 2018 that the Fed is hiking rates, and that change will impact markets throughout the year,” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter.
Elsewhere, oil futures in New York traded near US$75 a barrel. Libya’s crude output is expected to fall to the lowest in more than a year as workers try and fix a damaged pipeline. Additionally, OPEC reduced its estimate of the global oil surplus. The group is meeting on Tuesday to discuss another output boost.
What to watch this week:
- FOMC meeting minutes scheduled for release Wednesday
- Fed’s Bullard discusses the U.S. economy and monetary policy in an event on Thursday
- Fed’s Daly discusses monetary policy on a panel Friday
- ECB’s Schnabel speaks on a panel Saturday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent
- The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent
- The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.1327
- The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3475
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 115.29 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 1.59 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.14 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6 per cent to US$74.79 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 1.1 per cent to US$1,807.70 an ounce