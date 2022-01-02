U.S. equities gained while Treasuries extended losses as traders braced for the start of a potentially volatile year.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose as European stocks climb toward a record amid light volumes with markets including the U.K., Japan and China still closed for holidays.

“Though omicron’s impact remains uncertain, concerns about its potential impact on the economic recovery have eased, focusing attention on the Fed rate hike process and anticipation of lower inflation,” wrote Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research, an independent research shop.

Among notable stock moves, Tesla Inc. climbed 8.6 per cent as the carmaker navigated supply-chain disruptions to report blowout deliveries for the fourth quarter. Nvidia Corp., Ford Motor Co. and PayPal Holdings Inc. also posted modest gains. And in Hong Kong, property shares dropped while China Evergrande Group halted trading.

“Bottom line, the outlook is positive for stocks, but the removal of stimulus/accommodation from the global economy is a major theme to watch as we start 2022, as it’ll be the first time since 2018 that the Fed is hiking rates, and that change will impact markets throughout the year,” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter.

Elsewhere, oil futures in New York traded near US$75 a barrel. Libya’s crude output is expected to fall to the lowest in more than a year as workers try and fix a damaged pipeline. Additionally, OPEC reduced its estimate of the global oil surplus. The group is meeting on Tuesday to discuss another output boost.

What to watch this week:

FOMC meeting minutes scheduled for release Wednesday

Fed’s Bullard discusses the U.S. economy and monetary policy in an event on Thursday

Fed’s Daly discusses monetary policy on a panel Friday

ECB’s Schnabel speaks on a panel Saturday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.1327

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3475

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 115.29 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 1.59 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.14 per cent

