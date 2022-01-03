U.S. stocks and Treasuries gained in early trading as investors brace for an onslaught of data this week that could give them more clues about the state of the economy and the Federal Reserve’s path this year.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose. Tesla Inc. dropped after fourth-quarter deliveries missed estimates. Treasury yields fell across the curve, with the policy-sensitive 10-year yield around 3.74 per cent. The dollar gained.

Signs that COVID infections may have peaked in some of China’s biggest cities spurred a rally in US-listed Chinese firms including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. However, China’s economy may not get the “outsized boost” people are expecting, Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., wrote in a note. Chris Senyek of Wolfe Research also isn’t bullish about China’s reopening.

“In our view, there’s still a massive amount of uncertainty there, and whenever growth does begin to reaccelerate, inflation headwinds are more likely than not to offset global growth tailwinds,” he said in a note.

Investors, still reeling from a spell of wonky predictions, are expecting a volatile year of trading. Fed policy will dictate how stocks and bonds perform, with some traders already seeking out opportunities resulting from risk assets getting sold off. Recession concerns also continue to linger as investors ponder whether Fed tightening will push the US economy to a hard or soft landing. All eyes will be on the jobs report this week, as softening in the labor market remains the Fed’s focus.

“As for the equity bear market, I don’t know exactly how it progresses from here as the consensus seems to be down for the first half and a rally in the second half but the consensus is usually wrong,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group. “All I’m confident about is it ain’t over.”

The main markets moves are:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6 per cent

The euro fell 0.9 per cent to US$1.0572

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.2011

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 130.52 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at US$16,740.14

Ether fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,217.64

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 14 basis points to 3.74 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 2.36 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 3.57 per cent

Commodities