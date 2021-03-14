U.S. equity futures fluctuated as investors weighed the budding economic recovery and progress on vaccines against the risks of rising inflation. The benchmark Treasury yield hovered around 1.62 per cent.

Contracts on the S&P 500 swung between gains and loses after spending most of the European morning in the green. Travel companies and automakers led the Stoxx 600 Index higher. Danone, the world’s largest yogurt maker, jumped 5 per cent after announcing it would replace its chairman.

Brent crude dropped, erasing a gain after a raft of economic data from China added to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns about tightening liquidity weighed on Chinese shares, with the CSI 300 Index closing down 2.2 per cent.

Investors remain preoccupied with rising long-term borrowing costs and their implications for reflation trades and the rotation in the stock market from growth to value shares.

In the U.S., investors are also considering the potential impact of higher taxes and how that could affect corporate profit growth. President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for a long-term economic program, according to people familiar with the matter. The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin pulled back after a weekend rally that sent prices above US$61,000 for the first time. The largest cryptocurrency was trading at about US$56,400 on Monday.

These are some key events this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.

Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed at 9:08 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 per cent.

The euro sank 0.2 per cent to US$1.193.

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3921.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 6.503 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1 per cent to 109.14 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.62 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to -0.31 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield jumped three basis points to 0.847 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.111 per cent.

Commodities