3h ago
U.S. stocks gain on cautious China-opening optimism
Bloomberg News,
BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: Dec. 28, 2022
U.S. equities rose in early trading as further moves by China to reopen its economy helped lift sentiment in the final week of a dismal year for markets. Treasuries were steady and the dollar fell.
Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 posted modest gains. Shares in Tesla Inc. rose, snapping a seven-day losing streak prompted by concerns about ebbing demand. Treasury yields edged lower as a global bond selloff eased, and a gauge of the dollar slipped.
The still-cautious mood is damping hopes for a rally in the last trading week of 2022 after a brutal year for financial markets. Global equities have lost a fifth of their value, the largest decline since 2008 on an annual basis, and an index of global bonds has slumped 16 per cent. The dollar has surged 7 per cent and the U.S. 10-year yield has jumped to above 3.80 per cent from just 1.5 per cent at the end of 2021.
In a bid to revive Hong Kong as a finance hub, the city will end some of its last major COVID rules, scrapping gathering limits to vaccination checks and testing for travelers. Still, while the dismantling of COVID curbs may be a boost for the global economy, there’s concern about inflation pressures that could prompt the policy makers in the U.S. to maintain tight monetary policy.
Elsewhere in markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced, led by basic-resources companies as prices for industrial metals including copper climbed. Most European bonds gained, with Germany’s 10-year yield falling more than five basis points.
Oil dipped amid thin liquidity as investors weighed the fallout from a Russian ban on exports to buyers that adhere to a price cap. Iron ore surged to its highest since early August, while copper gained in New York as China’s rollback of pandemic curbs boosted prospects for commodities demand in 2023.
Key events this week:
- US initial jobless claims, Thursday
- ECB publishes economic bulletin, Thursday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 9:51 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent
- The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent
- The euro rose 0.3 per cent to $1.0667
- The British pound rose 0.8 per cent to $1.2117
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 133.75 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.3 per cent to $16,739.65
- Ether fell 0.4 per cent to $1,205.33
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.83 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.50 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.67 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4 per cent to $78.41 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to $1,812.50 an ounce