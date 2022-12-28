SPX stocks saw fewest positive days over last year in the last decade, bottom could be near: Strategist

U.S. equity-index futures struggled for direction on Wednesday as news of further moves by China to reopen its economy failed to lift investor sentiment in the final week of a dismal year for markets.

S&P 500 futures swung between small gains and losses after the index fell 0.4 per cent on Tuesday. Shares in Tesla Inc. declined more than 3 per cent in premarket trading, on track to fall for an eighth straight day and add to a 69 per cent loss this year amid concerns about ebbing demand. Treasury yields ticked lower as a global bond selloff eased, and a gauge of the dollar was steady.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index edged higher, led by basic-resources stocks rose as prices for industrial metals including copper climbed. Most European bonds gained, with Germany's 10-year yield falling almost five basis points.

The cautious sentiment is is damping hopes for a rally in the last trading week of 2022 after a brutal year for financial markets. Global equities have lost a fifth of their value, the largest decline since 2008 on an annual basis, and an index of global bonds has slumped 16 per cent. The dollar has surged seven per cent and the U.S. 10-year yield has jumped to above 3.80 per cent from just 1.5 per cent at the end of 2021.

Reports that China would drop quarantine requirements for inbound visitors and begin issuing passports and Hong Kong travel permits to mainland residents may be a boost for the global economy, but they're also raising concern about inflation pressures which could prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain tight monetary policy.

“We may get a pivot later on next year from the Fed where they actually start cutting rates, but that's going to happen when the situation is going to become much more dire than it is now,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co., said on Bloomberg TV. “If we just have this slow grind lower, the Fed's going to keep interest rates at high levels even if they stop raising rates in any kind of way.”

Oil dipped amid thin liquidity as investors weighed the fallout from a Russian ban on exports to buyers that adhere to a price cap. Iron ore surged to its highest since early August, while copper gained in New York as China's rollback of pandemic curbs boosted prospects for commodities demand in 2023.

Key events this week:

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

ECB publishes economic bulletin, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 per cent as of 5:53 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0635

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2054

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 133.85 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3 per cent to US$16,649.83

Ether fell 1.3 per cent to US$1,195.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.83 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.48 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.71 per cent

Commodities