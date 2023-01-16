Danger to be too complacent, bear market is still with us: Strazzullo

Global equities faltered after their best start to a year in a generation as investors assessed whether the rally has gone too far given the outlook for inflation, growth and earnings.

The MSCI ACWI Index slipped for the first time in seven days after posting the biggest advance for the first two weeks in data going back to 1988. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes fell at least 0.3 per cent each. The dollar snapped a three-day losing streak. U.S. spot markets were closed for a holiday. European equities wavered, and bond yields across the continent climbed.

While inflation in the U.S. appears to have peaked, aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and other central banks risks pushing the global economy into a recession that could hurt corporate profits. The World Bank last week added to the gloomy outlook, warning of “one of the sharpest slowdowns we have seen in the past five decades.”

“The fear of missing out currently represents a key driver for equities,” Credit Agricole CIB strategists led by Jean-François Paren wrote in a note. “The market is getting a bit ahead of itself right now.”

Earnings will be a key catalyst moving forward as traders assess whether companies were able to navigate headwinds including higher interest rates. The busy week will also be punctuated by corporate earnings, including Wall Street heavyweights Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

A host of Fed officials will be speaking this week, providing more clues for investors. The World Economic Forum's annual meeting kicks off in Davos, Switzerland, with speakers there including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and the International Monetary Fund's Kristalina Georgieva.

Meanwhile, Japanese markets continued to be driven by speculation of a shift in monetary policy, with the Topix index trading lower as the yen's rebound weighed on exporters.

Investors are on guard for another surprise from the Bank of Japan when it sets policy on Wednesday. The yen strengthened to levels last seen in May and Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yield pushed above the top of the BOJ's ceiling for a second day.

Bitcoin traded above US$21,000 following a rebound over the weekend, when it surged amid optimism that it may have bottomed.

Key events this week:

Earnings this week are scheduled to include: Charles Schwab, Discover Financial, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, Interactive Brokers, Investor AB, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Prologis, State Street

World Economic Forum's kicks off in Davos, Monday

U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday

China retail sales, industrial production, GDP, Tuesday

US Empire State manufacturing survey, Tuesday

Fed's John Williams to speak, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

U.S. retail sales, PPI, industrial production, business inventories, MBA mortgage applications, cross-border investment, Wednesday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed speakers include Raphael Bostic, Lorie Logan and Patrick Harker, Wednesday

U.S. housing starts, initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed index, Thursday

ECB account of its December policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde on a panel in Davos, Thursday

Fed speakers include Susan Collins and John Williams, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

U.S. existing home sales, Friday

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva and ECB's Lagarde speak in Davos, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent as of 10:33 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6 per cent

S&P 500 Index futures dropped 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0831

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 128.36 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.4 per cent to 6.7385 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2220

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2 per cent to US$20,854.72

Ether fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,548.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.50 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.21 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.42 per cent

Commodities