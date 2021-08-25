(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. knows of about 1,500 Americans who are still in Afghanistan but doesn’t believe all of them are seeking to leave the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

The U.S. has spoken to about 500 of those people and is “aggressively” trying to reach the others, Blinken said at the State Department on Wednesday. “We continue to be relentless in our outreach,” he added, flagging many of the difficulties the U.S. has in knowing who still lives in Afghanistan.

Blinken’s remarks come after Biden administration officials resisted calls for days to disclose how many U.S. citizens remained in Afghanistan with President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline approaching. In recent days, officials from both the State Department and the Pentagon would only say that “several thousand” remained.

Biden has resisted calls from members of Congress and U.S. allies to extend the deadline, but he said Tuesday that he ordered his national security team to come up with contingency plans if more time is needed. He said the risks to American troops is growing the longer they stay in the country and expressed confidence that the U.S. could complete it’s mission by the end of the month.

Fears for people whose past ties to the U.S. and other Western powers leave them vulnerable are growing after more reports of reprisals and a threat by the Taliban to stop Afghans from traveling to the airport.

The Pentagon said Wednesday that U.S. military aircraft evacuated 11,200 people from Afghanistan in the previous 24 hours. An additional 7,800 people departed on allied aircraft, Army Major General William Taylor told reporters. Since evacuations began, about 88,000 people have been brought out of Afghanistan by the U.S. and allies, Taylor said.

