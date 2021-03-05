(Bloomberg) -- The European Union and the U.S. agreed to suspend billions of dollars in tariffs on each other’s products, easing a 17-year transatlantic dispute over illegal aid to the world’s biggest aircraft makers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The suspension is for four months and move could come as early as today, said the people, who couldn’t be identified because the information isn’t public. The office of the U.S. Trade Representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fight over aid to Airbus SE and Boeing Co. has resulted in duties, authorized by the World Trade Organization, that target a combined $11.5 billion in transatlantic trade and affect a range of industrial, agricultural and consumer goods. The EU hit $4 billion of American products in November -- about a year after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration ignored European pleas to refrain from imposing levies on $7.5 billion of imports from the bloc.

On Thursday, the U.S. said it will suspend retaliatory tariffs on U.K. products caught up in the aircraft-subsidy dispute in a boost for post-Brexit Britain’s trade agenda.

The tariff suspension will last four months to “focus on negotiating a balanced settlement to the disputes,” the U.K. government said in a statement. The decision means goods like Scotch whisky, biscuits and clotted cream can be imported to the U.S. from Britain without being subject to an additional 25% duty.

