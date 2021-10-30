(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast

The U.S. and the European Union are nearing a trade truce on steel and aluminum that will allow the allies to remove tariffs on more than $10 billion of their exports each year.

Negotiators are poised to reach an agreement, possibly over the weekend, according to people familiar with the talks, who asked not to be identified because discussions are ongoing.

The transatlantic allies are racing to reach a deal before Dec. 1, when the European tariffs are set to double.

The dispute started in 2018, when former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed duties on steel and aluminum from Europe, Asia and elsewhere, citing risks to national security. The EU subsequently retaliated, targeting products including Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycles, Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and bourbon whiskey.

The EU and U.S. have been negotiating so called tariff-rate quotas, which allow countries to export specified quantities of a product to other nations at lower duty rates, but subjects shipments above a pre-determined threshold to higher tariffs, according to officials.

