(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here.

The U.S. and European Union need to address what support for their civil-aircraft industries will be, and work together to tackle Chinese practices in the industries that are distorting the market, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said.

Washington and Brussels agreed to extend a tariff truce for five years, parking a dispute over aircraft subsidies given to Airbus SE and Boeing Co. that saw the allies impose duties on $11.5 billion of each other’s exports.

“There is still work that we need to do with Europe to manage and to talk to each other around what support will look like for our industries going forward,” Tai said in an interview Thursday with Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s head of international affairs.

In resolving the Airbus-Boeing dispute, the U.S. and EU can also now turn attention to addressing “the harmful non-market practices in the sector from China that distort the airspace market and create an uneven playing field for the rest of the world,” Tai said in a speech preceding the interview.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in September that China isn’t abiding by its commitments and pointed to Beijing preventing the purchase of “tens of billions of dollars” of Boeing planes.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.