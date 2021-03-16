(Bloomberg) -- U.S., European Union and other antitrust enforcers are teaming up to overhaul how they weigh pharmaceutical mergers in a move that could curb transactions seen as raising prices or dampening innovation.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department will work with the European Commission, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority and the Canadian Competition Bureau to identify ways to scrutinize deals more closely, according to emailed press releases from the FTC and the EU.

“Given the high volume of pharmaceutical mergers in recent years, amid skyrocketing drug prices and ongoing concerns about anticompetitive conduct in the industry, it is imperative that we rethink our approach toward pharmaceutical merger review,” said FTC Acting Chair Rebecca Kelly Slaughter.

The focus on the pharmaceutical industry comes in the middle of a global pandemic with immense pressure on companies to develop and produce vaccines.

Three state attorneys general will also join the group, the statement said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.