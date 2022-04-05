(Bloomberg) -- The U.S., European Union and Group of Seven will announce a new round of sanctions on Russia to punish the Kremlin for atrocities in Ukraine, including a ban on all new investments in the country, according to a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the matter.

The governments will also increase sanctions on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia, as well as sanctioning unspecified Russian officials and their family members, according to the official.

The official asked not to be identified ahead of an announcement Wednesday.

