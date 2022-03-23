(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said that he expects an announcement Friday morning on an agreement with European Union countries to reduce their dependence on Russian energy sources.

“A major priority for both the president and his European allies is to reduce the dependence of Europe on Russian gas, full stop, and the practical roadmap for how to do that -- what steps have to be taken, what the United States can contribute, what Europe has to do itself,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday.

“This has been the subject of intense back-and-forth over the course of the past few days and weeks,” Sullivan said, “and we will have more to say on this subject, specifically on Friday.”

He suggested the focus would be on diversifying European supplies of natural gas. “You can expect that the U.S. will look for ways to increase LNG supplies, surge LNG supplies to Europe, not just over the course of years, but over the course of months as well,” he said, using an acronym for liquefied natural gas.

Biden is traveling to Brussels for meetings on the Ukraine war with NATO, Group of Seven and European Union leaders including European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen. He’ll travel to Poland on Friday to show U.S. support for NATO allies closest to Russia.

