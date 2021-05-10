(Bloomberg) -- The world economy pushes into the second quarter with reopening across the U.S. and Europe set to drive growth of 1.4% from the previous quarter. That’s the latest signal from Bloomberg Economics nowcasts, which bring together close to 200 data series across 18 countries to provide a high-frequency read on the recovery. Beneath the headline number for global growth, country details reveal a reversal of fortunes between advanced and emerging-market economies: The U.S. is leading the charge, and advanced economies are poised to accelerate out of their slump. In emerging markets, China is easing back to a more normal pace of growth.

