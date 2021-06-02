(Bloomberg) -- The U.S., Canada and several European nations called for a cease-fire in Ethiopia’s Tigray region in order to avoid the risk of famine after months of conflict.

“The U.S. calls for a cessation of hostilities by all conflict parties and unfettered humanitarian access so that aid can flow and famine can be averted,” the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The call was echoed by the U.K., France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Violence engulfed Tigray in November, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered an incursion after forces loyal to the state’s dissident ruling party attacked a federal military camp in the region. The U.S. last month imposed “wide-ranging” economic sanctions against Ethiopia aimed at pushing Abiy to end the violence.

