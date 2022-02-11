(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is expanding its surveillance of avian influenza to all four of its major bird flyways after an outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain resulted in the death of thousands of turkeys in Indiana.

Officials will monitor and collect samples from poultry that may interact with wild birds from Europe and Asia, where there have also been outbreaks, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture statement Friday. Monitoring already was underway in the coastal Atlantic and Pacific Flyways and now will expand to the Mississippi and Central Flyways, which should help poultry producers take measures to protect flocks.

A significant outbreak would threaten food supplies at a time prices for chicken and turkey have already been soaring as farmers struggle to hatch enough birds to keep pace with rising global meat demand.

“Wild bird surveillance provides an early warning system,” USDA said in the statement.

A highly pathogenic strain was first discovered in January in the U.S. in a wild American wigeon in South Carolina and then detected in wild birds in North Carolina before being found earlier this week in a commercial turkey farm in Dubois Country, Indiana, where 29,000 turkeys were depopulated. Importers including Mexico halted poultry imports from Indiana following the outbreak.

