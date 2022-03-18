2h ago
U.S. Expansion, Treasury Slump, Argentinian Approval: Eco Day
- The U.S. economy picked up in February, but March data leaves room for debate about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s assertion that the expansion will flourish
- Powell treads a tricky path as he warns about outsized wage gains
- Bloomberg Opinion’s Narayana Kocherlakota asks whether the Fed has given up the inflation fight
- U.S. Treasuries lost 2.7% from March 4 through to Thursday’s close, which puts the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index on track for its steepest two-week slide since November 2016
- Argentina’s senate approved the government’s $45 billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund
- Following China’s stock-market rout, President Xi Jinping’s government has promised to make regulation more transparent and predictable, suggesting that authorities may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors
- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda doubled down on his commitment to continue with stimulus even if inflation continues to accelerate
- Bloomberg Economics’ Yuki Masujima says the Bank of Japan had little choice but to keep its extreme policy steady, even as inflation accelerates
- The commodity-price spike that’s been worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is hitting poorer nations that rely on imports hardest
