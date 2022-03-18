(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The U.S. economy picked up in February, but March data leaves room for debate about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s assertion that the expansion will flourish Powell treads a tricky path as he warns about outsized wage gains Bloomberg Opinion’s Narayana Kocherlakota asks whether the Fed has given up the inflation fight

U.S. Treasuries lost 2.7% from March 4 through to Thursday’s close, which puts the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index on track for its steepest two-week slide since November 2016

Argentina’s senate approved the government’s $45 billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund

Following China’s stock-market rout, President Xi Jinping’s government has promised to make regulation more transparent and predictable, suggesting that authorities may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda doubled down on his commitment to continue with stimulus even if inflation continues to accelerate Bloomberg Economics’ Yuki Masujima says the Bank of Japan had little choice but to keep its extreme policy steady, even as inflation accelerates

The commodity-price spike that’s been worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is hitting poorer nations that rely on imports hardest

