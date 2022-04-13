(Bloomberg) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will extend the formal Covid-19 public health emergency by another 90 days, according to an administration official with knowledge of the matter, prolonging special powers as the country grapples with new cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant.

Extension of the declaration, first made in January 2020, allows certain emergency powers and programs to continue, such as those that allow free at-home tests for seniors on Medicare or fund certain Covid treatments. Becerra has pledged to give 60 days’ notice of the formal emergency’s expiration, to allow preparation.

The U.S. is seeing about 30,000 new Covid cases a day, a figure that’s been increasing and experts say is likely an underestimate, as popular at-home tests often aren’t captured in data. Hospitalizations have also begun to increase slightly, although they remain far below highs seen in January.

The official providing the information asked not to be named because it isn’t public. The formal emergency declaration was poised to expire this week.

