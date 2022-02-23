(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering tapping its emergency supply of oil again in coordination with allies to counter a surge in prices brought on by Russia’s moves against Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the matter.

While no decision has been made, “robust conversations” within the administration are underway, including on potential price point triggers and how to coordinate a release from the reserve with other nations, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public government deliberations. Modeling is being done to ascertain size and scope of any potential release, they said.

The Energy Department declined to comment and representatives of the White House and National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deliberations follow a White House move in November to authorize the release of 50 million barrels of crude from the reserve in an effort coordinated with India, Japan, South Korea and China to counter soaring prices as economies recovered from the pandemic.

The White House has credited that action with reducing the price of gasoline around 10 cents a gallon during the holiday driving season. But it remains under pressure to keep costs in check as fuel and consumer prices rise, potentially imperiling Democrats’ hold on the House and Senate. Analysts have said gasoline prices could top $4 a gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The average daily price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.54 Wednesday, according to automobile club AAA.

Oil prices have continued to climb higher with Brent crude futures trading near $97 after getting 50 cents shy of $100 on Tuesday. The commodity continues trading at seven-year highs, despite daily fluctuations.

As geopolitical tensions rise, a chorus of Wall Street banks and oil executives are forecasting a return to $100 oil. On Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Brent is likely to average $110 per barrel in the second quarter, assuming Russian escalation is coupled with an Iranian deal.

