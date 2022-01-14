(Bloomberg) -- U.S. aviation regulators published the first aircraft-specific restriction related to new 5G service expected to begin next week, ordering operators of Boeing Co. 737 Max jets to update landing requirements.

Equipment on the planes that could be subject to interference from 5G radio waves could alter how the jet stops after touching down, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an airworthiness directive posted on a government website Friday.

Interference from 5G could result in “degraded deceleration performance and longer landing distance than normal,” the FAA said. The agency is requiring changes to flight manuals and other actions so pilots are aware of the issue.

