U.S. FAA to Be Led by Safety Chief When Administrator Steps Down

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s chief of safety is expected to be named the agency’s acting leader next week.

Billy Nolen, who joined the FAA earlier this year after a career as an airline pilot and executive, will be the temporary replacement for Steve Dickson, who is stepping down on Thursday, said a person familiar with the plan. The person asked not to be named discussing an action that hasn’t been publicly announced yet.

The White House hasn’t nominated a permanent replacement for Dickson.

Nolen will steer the FAA as it attempts to finalize multiple directives from Congress to improve safety in the wake of the two fatal Boeing Co. 737 Max crashes. The agency is also navigating the impact of a global pandemic and an upsurge in unruly passengers.

Nolen was a pilot at American Airlines Group Inc. and served in management roles overseeing safety at the carrier. He later worked at the Airlines for America trade group and held management positions at Qantas Airways Ltd. and WestJet Airlines Ltd.

The appointment of Nolen was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.

