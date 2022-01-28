(Bloomberg) -- Analysis of new 5G wireless broadcasts by U.S. federal aviation regulators shows that the safety zones around airports to protect sensitive aircraft equipment from interference can shrink.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday issued a statement saying that wireless companies can add additional cell towers nearer to airports without compromising safety.

The FAA has imposed broad flight restrictions as a result of new 5G service by AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. that began in 46 regions on Jan. 19. The Friday announcement is the latest sign that impacts from the service on aviation have been limited.

“Through continued technical collaboration, the FAA, Verizon, and AT&T have agreed on steps that will enable more aircraft to safely use key airports while also enabling more towers to deploy 5G service,” the FAA said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.