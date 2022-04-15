U.S. Factory Output Increased by More Than Forecast in March

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. factory production rose in March by more than forecast, marking the third straight month of gains that show steady progress for manufacturers against a backdrop of gradually improving supply chains.

The 0.9% increase followed a 1.2% gain in February, Federal Reserve data showed Friday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, also rose 0.9% during the month and the gain in February was revised up.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.