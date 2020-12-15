U.S. Factory Output Increased in November by More Than Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. manufacturing production rose by more than forecast in November, as factories continue to rebound toward their pre-pandemic capacity and strength.

Output at factories increased 0.8% from the prior month after an upwardly revised 1.1% gain in October, according to Federal Reserve data Tuesday that compared with economists’ estimates for a 0.4% rise. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, advanced 0.4% in November after a 0.9% increase a month earlier.

A separate report earlier Tuesday showed manufacturing in New York state expanded at a slower pace in December, though companies grew more optimistic about future business conditions.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.