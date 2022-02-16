(Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories rose modestly in January, suggesting manufacturers are gradually working through pandemic-related shortages of materials and labor that hobbled output in the prior month.

The 0.2% increase followed a revised 0.1% decline in December, Federal Reserve data showed Wednesday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, jumped 1.4% in January on a surge in heating demand.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.2% monthly advance in factory output and a 0.5% increase in total industrial production.

The figures underscore how strong demand for goods has been key to the nation’s industrial recovery at the same time the sector contends with chip shortages and pandemic-related employee absences. A slight easing in capacity constraints last month may have also helped plants boost output.

