U.S. Factory Output Rises More Than Forecast as Ida Impact Fades

(Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories rose in October by more than forecast, bouncing back from the effects of Hurricane Ida and suggesting manufacturers are having a better time addressing materials shortages.

The 1.2% increase in manufacturing production followed a 0.7% decline in September, Federal Reserve data showed Tuesday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, advanced 1.6% in October.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 0.9% monthly increases in both factory production and total industrial output.

Healthy business investment combined with firm consumer demand have fueled orders growth for manufacturers but have also depleted inventories and resulted in increased backlogs. The report suggests that producers are working through materials shortages and employment remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

