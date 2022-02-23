U.S. Failed to Turn Over Documents in Former Goldman Banker Ng’s Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors in the case against former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng admitted that they failed to turn over more than 15,500 documents related to star witness Tim Leissner, raising the specter of a mistrial.

In a letter to the court, prosecutors said they learned late yesterday that the documents hadn’t been released as directed.

The error “is inexcusable,” prosecutor Alixandra Smith said in the letter. Prosecutors “will consent to a reasonable adjournment of the trial prior to the cross-examination of Leissner to permit the defendant to review the nonprivileged documents,” she said.

