(Bloomberg) -- U.S. farmers are expected to plant more soybeans than corn for the third time ever as the highest fertilizer prices on record prompt growers to turn away from the cost-intensive grain. Corn and wheat futures surged in Chicago.

Corn seedings are estimated at 89.5 million acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s closely watched prospective plantings report. That’s down from 93.4 million last season and far lower than the 92 million anticipated by a Bloomberg survey. Soybean sowings are seen rising to a record 91 million acres, compared to an estimate of 88.9 million. Wheat acres are expected to rise 1%.

Farmers are facing the highest farm-cost inflation in decades, including record high fertilizer prices as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shakes up global supplies. Grain shipments also are being disrupted, and along with drought in key producing countries, crop prices are soaring. That’s adding to a surge in global hunger that was triggered by the pandemic.

“The lower corn sowings are proof of how much stress a lot of these farmers are under with these higher costs and broader inflationary pressures along with so much market uncertainty,” Jacqueline Holland, an analyst at Farm Futures, said in a phone interview.

Corn futures for May delivery in Chicago rose 3.4% to $7.63 a bushel. December corn futures, which reflect the autumn U.S. harvest, jumped to a record. Soybeans dropped and benchmark wheat rose.

Risk, Reward

Soybeans typically get just a quarter of the fertilizer that corn does, while wheat falls in the middle. Most importantly, soy doesn’t require nitrogen, which is a big deal these days when farmers like Dan Cekander of central Illinois report paying $1,525 a ton for the fertilizer, up from $504 a ton last year.

Another Illinois producer, Kenneth Hartman, faced roughly the same price increase and opted to pull back some the corn on his 4,000 acres.

“The risk versus the reward isn’t there,” Hartman said. “People talk about $6 to $7 corn, but we went from $500 to $1,665 nitrogen.”

